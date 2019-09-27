Target (Put) (TGT) Shares Rose While Summit Securities Group Cut Stake; Systematic Financial Management LP Has Boosted Its Mercer International (MERC) Position by $408,000 as Market Value Declined

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Mercer International Inc. (MERC) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 340,900 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 313,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Mercer International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 108,007 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (Put) (TGT) by 96.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 105 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Target Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 2.24 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 108,073 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 41,113 shares. 37,344 are held by Shell Asset Co. Kennedy Cap Inc has 88,260 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0% or 1.39 million shares. Legal & General Group Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 535,804 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. 58,846 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Qs Invsts Ltd owns 500 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 30,717 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 121,300 shares. Shufro Rose Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 149,050 shares.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Late-Cycle Look At Mercer International – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Acquisition of Sawmill and Bio-Mass Power Plant and Completion of Secured â‚¬70 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercer International Inc. Reports Strong 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Add-On Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 97,469 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,103 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Target Really Hold the Line on Tariffs? – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Target Has a Plan to Stop Tariffs From Impacting Prices – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Costco and Other Membership Stores Fare in a Recession? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.