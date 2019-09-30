Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 7 0.64 9.90M 0.09 98.84 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 150,455,927.05% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Target Hospitality Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus target price of $13.33, and a 104.13% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Target Hospitality Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 88.65%. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.