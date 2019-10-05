Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 6 0.62 9.90M 0.09 98.84 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Target Hospitality Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 152,307,692.31% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has an average price target of $13.33, and a 110.58% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.