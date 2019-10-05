Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|6
|0.62
|9.90M
|0.09
|98.84
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Target Hospitality Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|152,307,692.31%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp. has an average price target of $13.33, and a 110.58% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
