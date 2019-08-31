Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.01 N/A 0.09 98.84 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Target Hospitality Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. Trinity Merger Corp. seems to has compared to Target Hospitality Corp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Target Hospitality Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Target Hospitality Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential is 118.52% at a $13.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 71.05% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while Trinity Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Target Hospitality Corp.