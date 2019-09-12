Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

We are comparing Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.32 N/A 0.09 98.84 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Target Hospitality Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBL Merger Corp. IV, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

Target Hospitality Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Target Hospitality Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.35% and an $13.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Target Hospitality Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 12.42%. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend.