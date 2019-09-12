Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

We are comparing Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.32
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Target Hospitality Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBL Merger Corp. IV, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Liquidity
Target Hospitality Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Target Hospitality Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.35% and an $13.33 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Target Hospitality Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 12.42%. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend.
