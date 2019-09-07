Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Both Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.13 N/A 0.09 98.84 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Target Hospitality Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Target Hospitality Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 106.03% for Target Hospitality Corp. with consensus target price of $13.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has 1.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 7 factors.