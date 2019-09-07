Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Both Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.13
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Target Hospitality Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Target Hospitality Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 106.03% for Target Hospitality Corp. with consensus target price of $13.33.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has 1.98% stronger performance.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 7 factors.
