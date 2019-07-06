Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.53 N/A 0.10 108.48 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 268.96 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Target Hospitality Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.51% and an $13.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.2% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bullish trend while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.