Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.32
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Target Hospitality Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp. has a 89.08% upside potential and an average price target of $13.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 5.45% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 4.15% stronger performance.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
