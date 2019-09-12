Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.32 N/A 0.09 98.84 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Target Hospitality Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has a 89.08% upside potential and an average price target of $13.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 5.45% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 4.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.