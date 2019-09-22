Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

Both Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.19 N/A 0.09 98.84 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

In table 1 we can see Target Hospitality Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Far Point Acquisition Corporation is observed to has than Target Hospitality Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Target Hospitality Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential is 100.15% at a $13.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Target Hospitality Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 59.64%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Far Point Acquisition Corporation has 6.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Target Hospitality Corp.