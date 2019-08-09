Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.86 N/A 0.09 98.84 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Target Hospitality Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Target Hospitality Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus price target of $13.33, and a 72.67% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 9.71% respectively. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 2.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.