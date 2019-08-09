Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.86
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Target Hospitality Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Target Hospitality Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus price target of $13.33, and a 72.67% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 9.71% respectively. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 2.45% stronger performance.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.
