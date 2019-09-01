Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Both Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.01 N/A 0.09 98.84 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential is 118.52% at a $13.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while AMCI Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.