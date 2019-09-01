Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Both Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.01
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential is 118.52% at a $13.33 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while AMCI Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.