Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.86 N/A 0.09 98.84 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Target Hospitality Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 AGBA Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.67% and an $13.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while AGBA Acquisition Limited has 0.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.