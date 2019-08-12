Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.86
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Target Hospitality Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Target Hospitality Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, AGBA Acquisition Limited has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.67% and an $13.33 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while AGBA Acquisition Limited has 0.42% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.
