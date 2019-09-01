Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Both Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.01 N/A 0.09 98.84 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Target Hospitality Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential is 118.52% at a $13.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Target Hospitality Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 0%. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.