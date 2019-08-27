Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Reaches $5.99 After 7.00% Up Move; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Boosted By $933,380 Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 7,910 shares as Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI)’s stock rose 7.30%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 94,560 shares with $11.21M value, up from 86,650 last quarter. Sun Cmntys Inc now has $13.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $148.79. About 266,737 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

The stock of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 108,623 shares traded. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $630.35 million company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $6.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TH worth $44.12M more.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) stake by 20,047 shares to 1.33 million valued at $21.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) stake by 205,926 shares and now owns 298,369 shares. Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) was reduced too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. Shares for $30.31M were bought by WEISS ARTHUR A on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2,602 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 1,236 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 70 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 128 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 42,154 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 37,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 73 are held by Tru Communications Of Vermont. Davenport Co Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Maple Capital Mgmt invested 0.26% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 3,597 are held by Fdx Inc. Gotham Asset Mngmt has 2,840 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 2,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company has market cap of $630.35 million. The firm was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock has $1400 highest and $1300 lowest target. $13.33’s average target is 122.54% above currents $5.99 stock price. Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.