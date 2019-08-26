Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Reaches $5.86 After 8.00% Down Move; Core Laboratories LP (CLB) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Core Laboratories LP (CLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 119 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 112 sold and decreased holdings in Core Laboratories LP. The investment managers in our database reported: 44.10 million shares, down from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Core Laboratories LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 87 Increased: 88 New Position: 31.

The stock of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 351,013 shares traded. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $616.67 million company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $5.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TH worth $49.33M less.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 465,175 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons I Just Bought This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “This 5.5%-Yielding Dividend Isnâ€™t Going Away – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Share Price Is Down 64% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Labs -8% following broker price target reductions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. for 391,957 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 263,081 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 0.77% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,700 shares.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.19M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock has $1400 highest and $1300 lowest target. $13.33’s average target is 127.47% above currents $5.86 stock price. Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company has market cap of $616.67 million. The firm was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Stock: Concerns About Its Finances Are Overdone – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Theratechnologies Files Application to List on NASDAQ Toronto Stock Exchange:TH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Can Still Win in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MRI Interventions’ Achieves 3000th ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation Procedure – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.