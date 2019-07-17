Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) EPS Estimated At $0.14; TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (TYIBF) Shorts Increased By 305.5%

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 6.TH’s profit would be $14.73 million giving it 15.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Target Hospitality Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 105,328 shares traded. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) had an increase of 305.5% in short interest. TYIBF’s SI was 16.32 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 305.5% from 4.03M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 81612 days are for TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TYIBF)’s short sellers to cover TYIBF’s short positions. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TÃ¼rkiye Is Bankasi A.S. provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers corporate and commercial banking services, including project financing, operating and investment loans, deposit and cash management, credit cards, cheques and bills, foreign trade transactions and financing, letter of guarantees and credits, forfeiting, foreign currency trading, bill collections, payrolls, investment accounts, tax collections, and other banking services to large firms, SMEs, and other trading companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides retail banking services, such as deposits, consumer loans, overdraft accounts, credit cards, bill collections, remittances, foreign currency trading, safe-deposit boxes, insurance, tax collections, investment accounts, and other banking services; private banking services comprising various financial and cash management related services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company has market cap of $940.78 million. The firm was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Target Hospitality Corp. – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

