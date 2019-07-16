Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.40 N/A 0.10 108.48 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Target Hospitality Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Target Hospitality Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Target Hospitality Corp. is presently more affordable than Boxwood Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Target Hospitality Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Boxwood Merger Corp. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has an average target price of $13.33, and a 45.21% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.