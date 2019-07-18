Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Comparison side by side

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.32 N/A 0.10 108.48 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27

In table 1 we can see Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AMCI Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Target Hospitality Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Target Hospitality Corp. is presently more affordable than AMCI Acquisition Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Target Hospitality Corp. Its rival AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus price target of $13.33, and a 48.77% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.