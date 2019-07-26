Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Comparison side by side

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.15 N/A 0.10 108.48 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AMCI Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Target Hospitality Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Target Hospitality Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Target Hospitality Corp. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival AMCI Acquisition Corp. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. AMCI Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus price target of $13.33, and a 56.82% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.