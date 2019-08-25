Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.30 N/A 0.09 98.84 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Target Hospitality Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Target Hospitality Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Target Hospitality Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Target Hospitality Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 115.00% and an $13.33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 216.46%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Target Hospitality Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has stronger performance than AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.