Target Corporation (TGT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Discount Variety Stores company, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Target Corporation has 86.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 74.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Target Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.63% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Target Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Corporation 0.00% 27.00% 7.30% Industry Average 3.80% 38.74% 8.13%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Target Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Target Corporation N/A 84 15.35 Industry Average 1.91B 50.18B 26.60

Target Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Target Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Corporation 0 3 7 2.70 Industry Average 1.00 2.22 6.50 2.62

$109.9 is the consensus price target of Target Corporation, with a potential upside of 1.58%. The peers have a potential upside of 25.19%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Target Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Target Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Corporation -3.02% -0.62% 14.18% 19.45% 6.39% 30.73% Industry Average 0.00% 10.13% 9.03% 14.99% 21.04% 20.36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Target Corporation are 0.9 and 0.2. Competitively, Target Corporation’s peers have 1.22 and 0.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Target Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Target Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Target Corporation has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Target Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.93 which is 7.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Target Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Target Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Target Corporation.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. The company also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software. In addition, it offers in-store amenities, including Target CafÃ©, Target Photo, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. Target Corporation sells products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of September 13, 2017, the company operated 1,816 stores in the United States. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.