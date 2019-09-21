Target Corp. (TGT) Market Value Rose While Highstreet Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Cut Its Position

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 10,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 20,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 141,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 11.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.32 million, down from 12.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 19.50 million shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.76B for 10.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (Prn) by 1.98M shares to 10.69M shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 42,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Prn).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 99,694 shares to 198,374 shares, valued at $34.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,890 shares, and has risen its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

