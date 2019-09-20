Target Cor (TGT) Market Valuation Rose While Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Lifted Position; Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Price Declined While Martin Currie LTD Has Increased Holding by $780,780

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Target Cor (TGT) by 172.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Target Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 1.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10M, up from 52,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.83. About 1.45M shares traded or 5.89% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M had bought 4,995 shares worth $998,169 on Friday, August 2.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 57,575 shares to 25,468 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,841 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Co invested in 87,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.16% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 179,411 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.03% or 13,110 shares. Century holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 278,651 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 29,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 1,327 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Da Davidson & reported 5,277 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 8,072 shares. Sit Invest Assoc has invested 0.12% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 1,328 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.37% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 23,893 shares.

