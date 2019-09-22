Target Cor (TGT) Holder Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Raised Stake by $636,400; Stillwater Investment Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $477,528; Valuation Rose

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Target Cor (TGT) by 172.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Target Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 46,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 506,103 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank Of. Moreover, First Manhattan has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.98M shares. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 31,022 shares. Fulton Bank Na has invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Co accumulated 10.35 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 190,497 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp accumulated 114,867 shares. Inv Serv Incorporated reported 29,247 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc invested in 0.01% or 1,792 shares. Nexus holds 139,804 shares. Independent Franchise Llp reported 6.37% stake. 10,207 are owned by Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc has 2.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,586 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 557,622 shares. Fred Alger accumulated 2.94 million shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Focus Shift in Apple (AAPL)â€™s Earnings Makes the Report Better than It First Appears – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.