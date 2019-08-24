Target Com (TGT) Stock Rose While Edgar Lomax Co Decreased by $2.01 Million Its Holding; Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Shareholder Amg Funds Has Trimmed Its Holding by $323,580 as Market Valuation Declined

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 25,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 969,104 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.78 million, down from 994,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65M shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 38.56% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 260,511 shares to 396,723 shares, valued at $44.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 110,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Target (TGT) PT Raised to $120 at Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank Inc has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,630 shares. Blair William Il has 17,727 shares. Bb&T Limited owns 44,269 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 68,177 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Services Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 10,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware invested in 28,022 shares. Old Retail Bank In owns 43,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 13,734 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Fin Svcs Corporation stated it has 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Lpl Limited Liability Corp owns 149,740 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,853 were reported by Gam Ag. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of AmeriGas Partners, LP (APU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Reports Third Quarter Results; Updates Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.