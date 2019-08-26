Target Com (TGT) Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $440,480; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Trimmed Holding

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 10.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 5,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 36,695 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 31,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $105.11. About 3.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,235 shares to 120,435 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT) by 75,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,810 shares, and cut its stake in Innovator Ibd 50 Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Inv has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Golub Gp Limited Com reported 394,746 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,329 shares. Private Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,775 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd has 6.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bbva Compass State Bank has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,161 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,561 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated owns 312,242 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. 3G Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 12.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meridian Invest Counsel accumulated 27,236 shares. 51,867 were reported by Kempen Management Nv. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership owns 2.67 million shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc reported 191,985 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.