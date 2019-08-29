Target Com (TGT) Holder American National Bank Has Cut Holding; Gagnon Advisors Holds Holding in Equinix (EQIX)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $557.25. About 182,530 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

American National Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 20,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 48,953 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 69,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 3.66 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares to 65,001 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta International Equity Etf Actvbt Intereqy by 220,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

