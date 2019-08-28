Target Com Stk (TGT) Stock Rose While World Asset Management Boosted Its Position; Assetmark Trimmed Holding in Ameriprise Finl Com (AMP) by $891,392

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (AMP) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 6,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.57. About 487,574 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com Stk (TGT) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 9,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,901 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 37,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.49. About 3.75M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 467,000 shares. Kames Public Limited Com accumulated 7,547 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 120 are held by Parkside Bankshares And. 23,260 are held by Btc Capital. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Fundx Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,800 shares. Twin Capital Management has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. 273,700 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Mackenzie reported 35,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,677 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 32,006 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 17,942 shares. Comm National Bank holds 0.03% or 17,083 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.03% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:H) by 19,988 shares to 39,698 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) by 24,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc Com.