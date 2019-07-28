Targa Resources (TRGP) Stock Price Declined While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $53.10 Million; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Upped Its Holding in Antero Res (AR) by $35.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06 million, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.34M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.62 million shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought 7,750 shares worth $50,284. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 1.86 million shares. Apollo Mngmt Lp invested in 83,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,750 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ameriprise has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 400,782 shares. 534,835 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rdl Financial stated it has 26,593 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gsa Llp has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Voloridge Inv Management Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 2.98M shares. Franklin Res holds 1.21M shares. Creative Planning owns 21,767 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 1,053 shares. Citigroup owns 361,821 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0.05% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackhill has 3,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 737 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 0.03% stake. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0% or 12,977 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.02% or 1.58M shares.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares to 949,380 shares, valued at $66.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 961,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.