Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake Maintained by Payden & Rygel; Agf Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by $2.07 Million

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 118,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 506,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06 million, up from 388,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.12 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 14,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,951 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.50M, down from 440,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.95. About 490,307 shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys has 12,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 36,515 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 85 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 74,512 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 37,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 10,808 shares. Profund Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 6,351 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 9,179 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 45,613 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% or 697,423 shares. California-based Denali Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42 million for 17.60 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 34,450 shares to 470,949 shares, valued at $42.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR) by 9,300 shares to 211,400 shares, valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,800 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 12,488 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 2.40M shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 74,718 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 550 shares. Cv Starr And Inc Trust accumulated 189,100 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 162,000 shares. Blackstone Gru Lp stated it has 258,302 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr owns 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 240,198 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 226,740 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5.09% or 5.08 million shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).