Targa Resources (TRGP) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Upped Its Position by $2.46 Million as Share Price Declined; Union Bankshares Cut Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $321,051

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 397,072 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83 million, up from 162,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 4.12M shares traded or 73.67% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Interest Gp holds 0% or 3,708 shares. Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 6.13M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 62 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 638 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 12,488 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% or 39,747 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 356,036 are held by Westwood Gp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm holds 980 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 34,711 are owned by Allstate Corp. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Guggenheim Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bard has 29,003 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 85,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,300 shares, and cut its stake in A.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.66 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 49,128 shares to 56,110 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 73,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.17% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Macquarie Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,800 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Ser has 7,609 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Communication has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 200 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 75,034 shares. Fruth Invest, a Texas-based fund reported 5,460 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 214,603 shares. Saturna Cap holds 1.18% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 386,365 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 4,680 shares. Creative Planning reported 17,970 shares. Sei Com reported 67,527 shares. Archford Strategies Llc reported 13,130 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.02% or 8,575 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.