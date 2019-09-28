Targa Resources (TRGP) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Boosted Position; As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Value Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Position

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 8,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 12,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.11M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 88.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 48,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 6,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 55,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 10.47 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Capital accumulated 204,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Panagora Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 299,322 shares. Skylands Llc invested in 111,900 shares. Principal Financial Inc holds 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 1.13 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 59,700 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs has 156,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 78,317 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 50 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Adage Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 881,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0% or 7,291 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 361,425 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 600,000 shares to 694,800 shares, valued at $203.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (Call) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 103.38 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 210,091 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. 198,715 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 35,529 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Com owns 383,092 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 63 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 1.91 million were accumulated by Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 5,270 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Marathon Mngmt accumulated 61,965 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 0.38% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 258,792 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Corporation Ca has 7,573 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.48% stake. 35,308 are held by Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership. Mariner Ltd reported 28,354 shares.