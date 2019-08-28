Targa Resources (TRGP) Share Price Declined While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut by $53.10 Million Its Holding; Corvex Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $11.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 1.27 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 1.88M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.72 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 636,901 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% or 10,472 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Capital Fund reported 49,025 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 183,856 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Natixis invested in 219,159 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 638,255 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 4,348 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 205 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 17,823 shares. Weik Mgmt has 0.35% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 1.23M are held by Swiss Bancshares. 2.32M are held by Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Telecom Carriers Collaborate With States to Thwart Robocalls – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 20,896 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 9,820 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 51,973 were accumulated by Voya Invest Llc. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 41,279 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 391,300 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 5.08M shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 19,712 shares in its portfolio. Carlson LP invested in 105,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Eagle Glob Advsr Lc holds 446,690 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.