Targa Resources (TRGP) Position Has Boosted by Viking Fund Management Llc; Shelton Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Public Storage (PSA) as Stock Value Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $255.64. About 975,173 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 3.40M shares traded or 51.78% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP)

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth B (NYSE:TPVG) by 68,127 shares to 951 shares, valued at $69.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Cap Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ftb holds 0% or 1,053 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 26,848 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc, New York-based fund reported 58,786 shares. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated owns 32,317 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 391,300 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 103,905 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 51,443 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 100,575 shares. Bard Inc owns 29,127 shares. Asset has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 8,208 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 900,545 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,855 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 21,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group by 18,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

