Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding Maintained by Marathon Capital Management; Bank Of America Has Cut Its American Midstream Partners (AMID) Holding by $373,250

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 940,794 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in American Midstream Partners (AMID) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 74,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The institutional investor held 56,748 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293,000, down from 131,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in American Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 245.65% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 147,419 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $50.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 264,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Caspian Capital LP has 0.28% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 43,622 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 60,372 shares. Gsa Cap Llp reported 26,035 shares. 970,003 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co holds 0% or 288 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Texas Yale Cap Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Prescott Capital Limited Liability Co holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 1.10M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd invested in 14,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp accumulated 287,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Kellner Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 80,000 shares. Js Cap Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 8,653 shares. Amer Rech & Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 920 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 12,488 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 3.15 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America Corporation De. Novare Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 57,688 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.33M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 141 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 4,540 shares. Bancshares holds 0.01% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bard Assocs has 0.57% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Huntington State Bank invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Jennison Assoc Lc holds 2.04 million shares.