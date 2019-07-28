Targa Resources (TRGP) Holder Viking Fund Management Upped Position; Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Rose While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increased Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.34 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 517,541 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Orrstown Svcs Inc holds 2,449 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Savings Bank & holds 0.07% or 4,731 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 62,994 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 5,024 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Capital Investors has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Madison Investment invested in 0.22% or 154,389 shares. Chevy Chase owns 678,201 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N And invested in 24,940 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 541,959 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 245,332 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 55,660 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,408 shares. 19,700 are owned by Cushing Asset Lp. Personal Advisors Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,032 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.01% or 631 shares. 5.08 million are owned by Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hanson Mcclain owns 2 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 188,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 21.34M are held by Vanguard. Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.72% or 1.44 million shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 51,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,300 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 48,600 are owned by Shanda Asset Holdg. 200,446 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 710 shares.