Targa Resources (TRGP) Holder Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.17 Million; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,115 shares to 227,317 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 15,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

