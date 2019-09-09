Targa Resources (TRGP) Holder Sit Investment Associates Boosted Position by $301,350; As Rayonier (RYN) Shares Declined, Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Holding

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 19,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 35,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 288,628 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 68,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 1.69M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration I (EVV) by 271,890 shares to 5.14 million shares, valued at $64.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 192,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,100 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 361,821 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd invested 1.67% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Advisors Asset Mgmt has 8,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Company owns 21,597 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 5.08 million shares or 5.09% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). D E Shaw Com accumulated 58,786 shares. Alps Inc has invested 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 5,582 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). American And Mngmt Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Stevens Cap LP owns 127,164 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 74,718 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 9,238 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.16 million shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 3,748 shares to 635,353 shares, valued at $179.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (PFF) by 12,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 565,906 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 38,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Limited Company accumulated 201 shares. Moreover, Principal Finance Gru has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Comerica State Bank reported 100,930 shares. Da Davidson And Com has 9,094 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 638,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 204,027 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Montgomery holds 76,926 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.01% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.01% or 6,909 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.01 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 7,875 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.