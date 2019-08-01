Targa Resources (TRGP) Holder Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $580,096

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 162,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 231,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 393,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 2.65 million shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 68.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 6,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.78. About 2.54 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 86,462 shares to 550,741 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc has 31,282 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 253,454 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 19,051 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset reported 11,958 shares stake. Focused Invsts Limited holds 4.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 821,900 shares. Cullinan Associate invested 0.93% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd holds 38,724 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 1.07M shares stake. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 1.16% or 32,437 shares. Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Troy Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,000 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 3,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 34,832 are owned by Trust Com Of Oklahoma. Moreover, Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Corp Com (NYSE:SWX) by 10,000 shares to 122,704 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 16,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets reported 1,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 118,579 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com holds 44,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Stevens Capital Lp accumulated 127,164 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 103,905 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny, a New York-based fund reported 18,737 shares. 2.40M are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Strs Ohio stated it has 65,921 shares. 223,852 were accumulated by Advisors Mgmt Llc. Allstate Corp stated it has 79,595 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.