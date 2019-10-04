Targa Resources (TRGP) Holder Marathon Capital Management Lifted Holding; Df Dent & Co Has Upped Envestnet (ENV) Position by $311,372; Shares Rose

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 1.70 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 4,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.17M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 562,974 shares traded or 41.49% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,080 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $130.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 117,459 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 13,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 610,126 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).