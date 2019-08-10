Targa Resources (TRGP) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $53.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Kingdon Capital Management Holds Position in Cameco (CCJ)

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 2.52M shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mngmt holds 19,842 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 29,503 shares. Moreover, Freestone Cap Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 71,531 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 405,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 73,648 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 362,699 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 41,976 shares. 157,374 were reported by Asset One Ltd. Blair William & Company Il invested in 22,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt has 1.49% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 245,874 shares. Heronetta LP reported 37,308 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 631 shares. Principal Inc reported 2.16 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Personal Services reported 285 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.90 million shares to 22.53M shares, valued at $287.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 66,054 shares to 159,285 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,317 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).