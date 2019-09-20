Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

Both Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 39 0.96 N/A -0.78 0.00 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Targa Resources Corp. and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Targa Resources Corp. and Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1% Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Targa Resources Corp. and Pembina Pipeline Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Targa Resources Corp.’s upside potential is 16.13% at a $48.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Targa Resources Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Targa Resources Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02% Pembina Pipeline Corporation -3.59% -2.63% 2.28% 2.46% 2.54% 22.31%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp. has weaker performance than Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Summary

Pembina Pipeline Corporation beats Targa Resources Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.