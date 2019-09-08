Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 39 0.87 N/A -0.78 0.00 NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.51 N/A -6.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Targa Resources Corp. and NuStar Energy L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Targa Resources Corp. and NuStar Energy L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1% NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Targa Resources Corp. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. NuStar Energy L.P.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Targa Resources Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, NuStar Energy L.P. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. NuStar Energy L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Targa Resources Corp. and NuStar Energy L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Targa Resources Corp.’s upside potential is 32.45% at a $49.67 average target price. NuStar Energy L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 18.52% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Targa Resources Corp. is looking more favorable than NuStar Energy L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Targa Resources Corp. and NuStar Energy L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 69.6% respectively. 0.5% are Targa Resources Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NuStar Energy L.P. has 9.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02% NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp. was less bullish than NuStar Energy L.P.

Summary

NuStar Energy L.P. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.