Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 41 0.88 N/A -0.78 0.00 Frank’s International N.V. 6 2.33 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Targa Resources Corp. and Frank’s International N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Targa Resources Corp. and Frank’s International N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Targa Resources Corp. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Frank’s International N.V. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Targa Resources Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V. has 3.9 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Targa Resources Corp. and Frank’s International N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Frank’s International N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Targa Resources Corp.’s upside potential is 33.64% at a $52 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Targa Resources Corp. and Frank’s International N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 44.7%. Targa Resources Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Frank’s International N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. 6.34% 4.95% -5.58% -17.03% -14.15% 16.44% Frank’s International N.V. 7.37% -3.01% -2.86% -20.83% -15.82% 17.24%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Frank’s International N.V.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.