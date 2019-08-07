Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stock Value Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised by $141.62 Million Its Position; Kerrisdale Advisers Holds Holding in Electronic Arts (EA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 3.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 13.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.54M, up from 9.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 2.02 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 2.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Starr Inc accumulated 83,057 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Moreover, Cumberland Prtn has 0.28% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 66,850 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 51,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,965 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 188,522 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 631 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 207,142 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 6,324 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Highland Management Lp invested in 154,569 shares. 273,821 are owned by Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc. Marathon has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 44,315 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 1.08M shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $158.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ETE) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Electronic Arts and NFL Announce EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Championship Series – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EA launches latest entry in core ‘Madden’ franchise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State holds 0.42% or 40,167 shares in its portfolio. 311,284 are owned by Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 26,402 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 6,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,125 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,741 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bluestein R H Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,500 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 19 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 13,340 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 20,044 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ally has invested 0.68% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).