Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Position by $141.62 Million as Stock Value Declined; Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Stake by $752,000

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $131.39. About 1.53 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 3.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 13.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.54 million, up from 9.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 6.03M shares traded or 168.06% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,190 shares to 4,738 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 17,982 shares to 36,138 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (NYSE:PSXP) by 640,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.44M shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.