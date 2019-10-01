Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Holder Rr Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $7.72 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Mistras (MG) Share Value Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding by $2.12 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 122,133 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.52M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 1.41M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,038 were accumulated by Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Com. First Republic Investment Management has 106,327 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Llc has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 39,625 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.64M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 15,378 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 9,363 shares. Gp accumulated 20,000 shares. Allstate reported 34,711 shares. Arosa Mgmt Lp has invested 1.46% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 29,503 shares. Mai Mngmt stated it has 0.25% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). M&T Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 39,920 shares in its portfolio.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 168,000 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $40.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,514 shares to 297,138 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 34,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co accumulated 4,249 shares. 247,147 are held by United Services Automobile Association. Broad Run Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.61% or 971,558 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 27,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru stated it has 1.54 million shares. Lapides Asset Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 11,909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 7,148 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 8,755 shares. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 11,387 shares. Invesco Limited owns 47,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $324,193 activity. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS had bought 2,010 shares worth $28,080 on Thursday, May 23. Wolk Jonathan H had bought 3,546 shares worth $48,731 on Wednesday, June 5.