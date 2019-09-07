Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 39 0.87 N/A -0.78 0.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 8 0.17 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.73 beta indicates that Targa Resources Corp. is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Targa Resources Corp. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Targa Resources Corp. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Targa Resources Corp.’s consensus price target is $49.67, while its potential upside is 32.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Targa Resources Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Targa Resources Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp. had bullish trend while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Targa Resources Corp. beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.