Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Targa Resources Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Targa Resources Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Targa Resources Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 573,722,044.73% -3.00% -1.10% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Targa Resources Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 215.49M 38 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Targa Resources Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.00 2.57

Targa Resources Corp. presently has an average target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 28.76%. Targa Resources Corp.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Targa Resources Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp. has weaker performance than Targa Resources Corp.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Targa Resources Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Targa Resources Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Targa Resources Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Targa Resources Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Targa Resources Corp. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Targa Resources Corp.’s rivals are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Targa Resources Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Targa Resources Corp.’s rivals beat Targa Resources Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.