Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Value Declined While Heronetta Management LP Upped by $1.15 Million Its Stake; Spectrum Management Group Upped Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $1.47 Million

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.13 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 1.00 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About 58.com Inc (WUBA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Have Big-Time Upside in the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

